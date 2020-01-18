Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 17, 2020

Lahore, January 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15700 cusecs and Outflows 15700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 12500 cusecs and Outflows 12500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14100 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 22000 cusecs and Outflows 22000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 39500 cusecs and Outflows 39500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 47100 cusecs and Outflows 29300 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 29900 cusecs and Outflows 29900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 12900 cusecs and Outflows 12900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 20600 cusecs and Outflows 14100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 13900 cusecs and Outflows 13900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows 1000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1482.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.595 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1182.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.295 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.100 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

