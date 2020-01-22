Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 21, 2020

Lahore, January 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17800 cusecs and Outflows 17800 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11200 cusecs and Outflows 11200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14800 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 13600 cusecs and Outflows 13600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 32800 cusecs and Outflows 32800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 30700 cusecs and Outflows 21800 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 26600 cusecs and Outflows 26600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 45300 cusecs and Outflows 45300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 30700 cusecs and Outflows 22100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 13500 cusecs and Outflows 13500 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 10500 cusecs and Outflows 1000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1482.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.595 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1184.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.415 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.085 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

