Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 24, 2020

Lahore, January 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17800 cusecs and Outflows 17800 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10400 cusecs and Outflows 10400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14800 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12300 cusecs and Outflows 12300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 30300 cusecs and Outflows 30300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 36500 cusecs and Outflows 31500 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 23100 cusecs and Outflows 23100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 46300 cusecs and Outflows 46300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 56300 cusecs and Outflows 49400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 31700 cusecs and Outflows 22900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 11100 cusecs and Outflows 1000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1482.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.595 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1185.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.476 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.105 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

