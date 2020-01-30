Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 29, 2020

Lahore, January 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17100 cusecs and Outflows 17100 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10600 cusecs and Outflows 10600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 19800 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 17400 cusecs and Outflows 14500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 30700 cusecs and Outflows 30700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 28600 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 19800 cusecs and Outflows 19200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 33000 cusecs and Outflows 33000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 44100 cusecs and Outflows 38300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 34500 cusecs and Outflows 11800 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 17300 cusecs and Outflows 3900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1482.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.595 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1187.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.573 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.147 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts