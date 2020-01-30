Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 30, 2020

Lahore, January 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17100 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10500 cusecs and Outflows 10500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 16400 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 24500 cusecs and Outflows 21600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 31000 cusecs and Outflows 31000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 27200 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 24200 cusecs and Outflows 23600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 27600 cusecs and Outflows 27600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 37000 cusecs and Outflows 31800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 29200 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 17500 cusecs and Outflows 4900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1481.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.580 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1187.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.576 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.142 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts