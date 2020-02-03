Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

February 2, 2020

Lahore, February 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16000 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11000 cusecs and Outflows 11000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10800 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12700 cusecs and Outflows 9800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 43600 cusecs and Outflows 43600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 51700 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 29700 cusecs and Outflows 27100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 21700 cusecs and Outflows 21700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 30800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 27000 cusecs and Outflows 3100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 16600 cusecs and Outflows 3900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1479.09 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.467 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1187.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.562 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.169 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

