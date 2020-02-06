Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

February 6, 2020

Lahore, February 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16000 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9900 cusecs and Outflows 9900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14400 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12700 cusecs and Outflows 9800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 36100 cusecs and Outflows 36100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 52200 cusecs and Outflows 46000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 43100 cusecs and Outflows 36500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 20900 cusecs and Outflows 18100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 30800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 23900 cusecs and Outflows 2800 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 5300 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1475.57 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.317 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1186.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.545 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.198 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

