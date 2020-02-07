Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

February 7, 2020

Lahore, February 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15100 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9400 cusecs and Outflows 9400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10800 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 10300 cusecs and Outflows 7400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 45600 cusecs and Outflows 45600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 44100 cusecs and Outflows 42000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 43100 cusecs and Outflows 36500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 21000 cusecs and Outflows 17000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 37800 cusecs and Outflows 33100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 23800 cusecs and Outflows 2900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3700 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1474.97 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.291 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1186.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.537 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.202 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts