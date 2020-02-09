Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

February 9, 2020

Lahore, February 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 14600 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10200 cusecs and Outflows 10200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10800 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12700 cusecs and Outflows 9800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 42900 cusecs and Outflows 42900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 37100 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 44400 cusecs and Outflows 37800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 22100 cusecs and Outflows 17000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 43500 cusecs and Outflows 37800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 25600 cusecs and Outflows 3000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3400 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1473.77 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.239 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1186.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.526 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.173 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts