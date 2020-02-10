Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

February 10, 2020

Lahore, February 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15200 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10300 cusecs and Outflows 10300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 12200 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 10300 cusecs and Outflows 7400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 46000 cusecs and Outflows 46000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 43600 cusecs and Outflows 55000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 44200 cusecs and Outflows 34100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 14300 cusecs and Outflows 9200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 46100 cusecs and Outflows 41400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 29300 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3300 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1472.39 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.181 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1186.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.520 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.150 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts