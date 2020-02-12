Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 11, 2020

Lahore, February 11, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 14800 cusecs and Outflows 48000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 12400 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12700 cusecs and Outflows 9800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 48700 cusecs and Outflows 48700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 50900 cusecs and Outflows 58000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 49500 cusecs and Outflows 39400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 14300 cusecs and Outflows 9200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 45500 cusecs and Outflows 39000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 34100 cusecs and Outflows 6100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3300 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1470.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.115 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1185.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.495 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.136 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts