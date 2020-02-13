Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 12, 2020

Lahore, February 12, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 14700 cusecs and Outflows 48000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8600 cusecs and Outflows 8600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10400 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12700 cusecs and Outflows 9800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 53100 cusecs and Outflows 53100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 62400 cusecs and Outflows 61000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 50700 cusecs and Outflows 38600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13500 cusecs and Outflows 8300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 40800 cusecs and Outflows 34700 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 35000 cusecs and Outflows 6100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3100 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1469.29 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1185.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.456 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.139 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

