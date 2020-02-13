Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 13, 2020

Lahore, February 13, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflows 48000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8200 cusecs and Outflows 8200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14200 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12800 cusecs and Outflows 7400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 54700 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 62400 cusecs and Outflows 61000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 54200 cusecs and Outflows 41600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13400 cusecs and Outflows 8300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 40800 cusecs and Outflows 34700 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 32000 cusecs and Outflows 5300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3100 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1467.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.985 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1184.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.395 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.142 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

