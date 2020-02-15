Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 14, 2020

Lahore, February 14, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17500 cusecs and Outflows 48000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8500 cusecs and Outflows 8500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 12800 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12800 cusecs and Outflows 7400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 53600 cusecs and Outflows 52900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 57500 cusecs and Outflows 66000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 54900 cusecs and Outflows 42500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10800 cusecs and Outflows 5600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 36800 cusecs and Outflows 30500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 30000 cusecs and Outflows 4300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3100 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1466.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.924 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1182.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.331 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.125 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

