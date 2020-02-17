Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 17, 2020

Lahore, February 17, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 13500 cusecs and Outflows 60000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10600 cusecs and Outflows 10600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 18500 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 11700 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 73800 cusecs and Outflows 71800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 74000 cusecs and Outflows 66000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 65400 cusecs and Outflows 52800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 5200 cusecss and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 26000 cusecs and Outflows 2900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3900 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1460.23 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.170 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1179.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.170 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.102 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

