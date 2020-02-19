Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 18, 2020

Lahore, February 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 14900 cusecs and Outflows 60000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9400 cusecs and Outflows 9400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 15400 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 17600 cusecs and Outflows 10900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 67300 cusecs and Outflows 64500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 71000 cusecs and Outflows 66000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 65600 cusecs and Outflows 48200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 5100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 26000 cusecs and Outflows 2900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4000 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1458.02 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.582 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1178.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.112 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.112 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

