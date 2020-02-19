Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 19, 2020

Lahore, February 19, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 13400 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9400 cusecs and Outflows 9400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 19400 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 17800 cusecs and Outflows 10900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 72300 cusecs and Outflows 68500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 68600 cusecs and Outflows 61000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 65000 cusecs and Outflows 47800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 4700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 26400 cusecs and Outflows 4200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1456.22 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.509 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1178.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.071 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.128 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

