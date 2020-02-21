Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 20, 2020

Lahore, February 20, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15900 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflows 8700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14300 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 15300 cusecs and Outflows 8200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 67000 cusecs and Outflows 62400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 69300 cusecs and Outflows 62000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 65000 cusecs and Outflows 47800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 5100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 39500 cusecs and Outflows 33900 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 26400 cusecs and Outflows 4200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1454.79 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.451 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1177.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.020 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.142 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts