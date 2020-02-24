Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 24, 2020

Lahore, February 24, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 20700 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10900 cusecs and Outflows 10900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 10500 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 54300 cusecs and Outflows 48300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 49200 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 50000 cusecs and Outflows 36800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 15400 cusecs and Outflows 10600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 45200 cusecs and Outflows 39600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 32100 cusecs and Outflows 7100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3300 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1448.96 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.232 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1173.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.831 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.133 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts