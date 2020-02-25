Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

February 25, 2020

Lahore, February 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 23200 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10800 cusecs and Outflows 10800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 10700 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 52500 cusecs and Outflows 46500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 51800 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 48700 cusecs and Outflows 35500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflows 10600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 43400 cusecs and Outflows 37800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 34500 cusecs and Outflows 7200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3400 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1447.67 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.198 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1172.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.782 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.131 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

