Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 26, 2020

Lahore, February 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 23100 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9900 cusecs and Outflows 9900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 10600 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 52600 cusecs and Outflows 45600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 45500 cusecs and Outflows 48000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 49400 cusecs and Outflows 38300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13200 cusecs and Outflows 8200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 41600 cusecs and Outflows 36000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 36000 cusecs and Outflows 7300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3400 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1446.37 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.165 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1171.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.734 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.117 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

