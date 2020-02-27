Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

February 27, 2020

Lahore, February 27, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 22000 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflows 8700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14300 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 11200 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 45700 cusecs and Outflows 38200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 43500 cusecs and Outflows 48000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 49400 cusecs and Outflows 38300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13200 cusecs and Outflows 8200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 41600 cusecs and Outflows 36000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 34000 cusecs and Outflows 7300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3400 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1444.99 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.129 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1170.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.683 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.100 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

