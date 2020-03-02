Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 2, 2020

Lahore, March 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 23400 cusecs and Outflows 38000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11400 cusecs and Outflows 11400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 27500 cusecs and Outflows 35700 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 16400 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 62200 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 51200 cusecs and Outflows 41000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 46900 cusecs and Outflows 36900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10200 cusecs and Outflows 5600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 34800 cusecs and Outflows 29400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 29800 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1440.46 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.012 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1168.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.597 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.064 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts