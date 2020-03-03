Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 3, 2020

Lahore, March 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 22800 cusecs and Outflows 38000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 14800 cusecs and Outflows 14800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 21600 cusecs and Outflows 35700 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 11500 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 71700 cusecs and Outflows 64200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 60500 cusecs and Outflows 41000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 45500 cusecs and Outflows 35500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10200 cusecs and Outflows 5600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 34200 cusecs and Outflows 29100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 28900 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1439.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.937 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1168.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.569 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.096 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

