Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 4, 2020

Lahore, March 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 22300 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 15400 cusecs and Outflows 15400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 20400 cusecs and Outflows 35700 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 16400 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 64300 cusecs and Outflows 56800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 56500 cusecs and Outflows 41000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 44600 cusecs and Outflows 34100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10300 cusecs and Outflows 5400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 34200 cusecs and Outflows 29100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 27900 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1438.13 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.911 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1167.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.539 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.120 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

