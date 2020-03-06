Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 6, 2020

Lahore, March 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 18900 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 17100 cusecs and Outflows 17100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 23600 cusecs and Outflows 33000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 13500 cusecs and Outflows 6100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 53200 cusecs and Outflows 46200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 39600 cusecs and Outflows 29000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 43500 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 11000 cusecs and Outflows 8300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 40200 cusecs and Outflows 35100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 28000 cusecs and Outflows 8100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1438.12 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.911 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1166.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.490 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.139 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

