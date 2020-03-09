Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 9, 2020

Lahore, March 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 29000 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 28300 cusecs and Outflows 28300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 51500 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 28400 cusecs and Outflows 23500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 49300 cusecs and Outflows 44800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 39900 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 38200 cusecs and Outflows 37700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 18500 cusecs and Outflows 17500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 40500 cusecs and Outflows 35400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 31400 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1441.98 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.004 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1168.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.606 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.198 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts