Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 10, 2020

Lahore, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 20900 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 24600 cusecs and Outflows 24600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 32600 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 13900 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 54900 cusecs and Outflows 50900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 44400 cusecs and Outflows 27900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 31500 cusecs and Outflows 31000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 23000 cusecs and Outflows 22500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 44400 cusecs and Outflows 39400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 34300 cusecs and Outflows 11900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1443.26 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.036 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1169.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.655 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.227 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

