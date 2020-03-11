Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 11, 2020

Lahore, March 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 18100 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 17500 cusecs and Outflows 17500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 30100 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 16800 cusecs and Outflows 11900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 47000 cusecs and Outflows 43800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 46000 cusecs and Outflows 46200 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 30800 cusecs and Outflows 30300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 25600 cusecs and Outflows 25100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 46300 cusecs and Outflows 42300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 39500 cusecs and Outflows 22900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1444.31 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.062 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1170.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.703 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.223 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

