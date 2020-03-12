Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 12, 2020

Lahore, March 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17600 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 15200 cusecs and Outflows 15200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 29200 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 13900 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 34100 cusecs and Outflows 32100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 27800 cusecs and Outflows 34500 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 42200 cusecs and Outflows 41700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 28800 cusecs and Outflows 28800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 53900 cusecs and Outflows 51600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 41000 cusecs and Outflows 24900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4600 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1445.32 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.087 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1171.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.749 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.206 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

