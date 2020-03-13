Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 13, 2020

Lahore, March 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16300 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 15700 cusecs and Outflows 15700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 34300 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 49200 cusecs and Outflows 43700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 42400 cusecs and Outflows 40400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 36000 cusecs and Outflows 34800 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 50500 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 33200 cusecs and Outflows 33200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 55400 cusecs and Outflows 51600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 48300 cusecs and Outflows 29900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 5000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1446.23 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.109 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1172.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.805 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.206 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

