Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 25, 2020

Lahore, March 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 26000 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 20900 cusecs and Outflows 20900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 34000 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 18400 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 41400 cusecs and Outflows 37400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 34300 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 27500 cusecs and Outflows 27000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 43000 cusecs and Outflows 39600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 69900 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 60300 cusecs and Outflows 43400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 19300 cusecs and Outflows 2300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1456.38 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.458 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1175.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.928MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.145 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

