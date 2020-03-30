Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 30, 2020

Lahore, March 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 32200 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 33400 cusecs and Outflows 33400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 59000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 40100 cusecs and Outflows 36200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 65800 cusecs and Outflows 62600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 65600 cusecs and Outflows 33200 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 23100 cusecs and Outflows 23100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 43800 cusecs and Outflows 41000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 63400 cusecs and Outflows 55400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 48400 cusecs and Outflows 31500 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 26400 cusecs and Outflows 11200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1462.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.723 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1183.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.365 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.190 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

