Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

March 31, 2020

Lahore, March 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 36300 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 32900 cusecs and Outflows 32900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 46400 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 36300 cusecs and Outflows 32400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 51000 cusecs and Outflows 47800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 49400 cusecs and Outflows 36200 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 29300 cusecs and Outflows 29300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 48400 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 61900 cusecs and Outflows 53400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 47800 cusecs and Outflows 28800 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 26400 cusecs and Outflows 11200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1463.91 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.765 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1184.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.437 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.179 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

