Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 1, 2020

Lahore, April 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 33900 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 32900 cusecs and Outflows 32900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 47000 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 26700 cusecs and Outflows 22300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 45700 cusecs and Outflows 42500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 47400 cusecs and Outflows 32200 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 41100 cusecs and Outflows 41100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 57000 cusecs and Outflows 53700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 61800 cusecs and Outflows 61300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 46700 cusecs and Outflows 27100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 26400 cusecs and Outflows 11200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1465.28 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.822 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1186.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.520 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.173 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts