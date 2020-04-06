Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 6, 2020

Lahore, April 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 25800 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 24700 cusecs and Outflows 24700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 41600 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 22100 cusecs and Outflows 16000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 39600 cusecs and Outflows 35900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 39700 cusecs and Outflows 39500 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 31300 cusecs and Outflows 31300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 61700 cusecs and Outflows 58000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 93100 cusecs and Outflows 93100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 97000 cusecs and Outflows 73500 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 19000 cusecs and Outflows 5200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1471.31 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.073 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1193.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.941 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.194 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

