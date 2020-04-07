Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 7, 2020

Lahore, April 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 24300 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 24200 cusecs and Outflows 24200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 43200 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 19200 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 40300 cusecs and Outflows 35800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 42300 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 35100 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 55700 cusecs and Outflows 52000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 80100 cusecs and Outflows 80100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 9100 cusecs and Outflows 67000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 18300 cusecs and Outflows 4900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1472.19 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.111 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1194.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.977 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.198 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

