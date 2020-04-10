Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 10, 2020

Lahore, April 10, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 22800 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 25900 cusecs and Outflows 25900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 38000 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 19400 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 40000 cusecs and Outflows 34500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 32900 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 39000 cusecs and Outflows 38900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 33400 cusecs and Outflows 29100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 57300 cusecs and Outflows 57300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 60000 cusecs and Outflows 34000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 35000 cusecs and Outflows 20500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1473.77 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.178 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1194.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.004 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.163 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts