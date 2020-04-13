Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 13, 2020

Lahore, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 24700 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 26300 cusecs and Outflows 26300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 41100 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 19500 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 54400 cusecs and Outflows 48400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 48200 cusecs and Outflows 42000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 39000 cusecs and Outflows 38900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 21000 cusecs and Outflows 16500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 47500 cusecs and Outflows 47500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 44800 cusecs and Outflows 18400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 47300 cusecs and Outflows 30800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1473.93 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.185 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1195.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.028 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.190 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

