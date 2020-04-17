Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 17, 2020

Lahore, April 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 13000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 110900 cusecs and Outflows 110900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 56200 cusecs and Outflows 32000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 30800 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 97000 cusecs and Outflows 91000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 107000 cusecs and Outflows 100800 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 40900 cusecs and Outflows 40800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 29000 cusecs and Outflows 24000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 50100 cusecs and Outflows 50100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 45500 cusecs and Outflows 18200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 21900 cusecs and Outflows 5400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1476.43 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.291 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1196.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.142 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.227 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

