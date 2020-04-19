Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 19, 2020

Lahore, April 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 35400 cusecs and Outflows 19500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 62400 cusecs and Outflows 62400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 60200 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 33700 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 87000 cusecs and Outflows 81000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 80800 cusecs and Outflows 79500 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 74900 cusecs and Outflows 74800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 23600 cusecs and Outflows 18600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 52100 cusecs and Outflows 52100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 48400 cusecs and Outflows 20800 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1478.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.362 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1198.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.244 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.227 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

