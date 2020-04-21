Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 21, 2020

Lahore, April 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 31300 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 53000 cusecs and Outflows 53000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 53300 cusecs and Outflows 32600 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 26100 cusecs and Outflows 9700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 75400 cusecs and Outflows 69400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 72100 cusecs and Outflows 70900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 79000 cusecs and Outflows 77600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 22400 cusecs and Outflows 17300 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 52100 cusecs and Outflows 52100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 49000 cusecs and Outflows 20900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 14200 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1479.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.418 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1200.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.351 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.227 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

