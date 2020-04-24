Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 24, 2020

Lahore, April 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 28000 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 41200 cusecs and Outflows 41200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 48200 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 20000 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 71200 cusecs and Outflows 65200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 67000 cusecs and Outflows 68000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 71900 cusecs and Outflows 65500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 24500 cusecs and Outflows 15800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 75900 cusecs and Outflows 75200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 68400 cusecs and Outflows 39900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 12900 cusecs and Outflows 2200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1479.42 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.419 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1201.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.423 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.176 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

