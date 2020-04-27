Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 27, 2020

Lahore, April 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 32700 cusecs and Outflows 33000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 37700 cusecs and Outflows 37700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 53700 cusecs and Outflows 35500 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 29800 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 76100 cusecs and Outflows 69500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 74400 cusecs and Outflows 68000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 68400 cusecs and Outflows 59100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 29400 cusecs and Outflows 17500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 66600 cusecs and Outflows 65900 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 63500 cusecs and Outflows 34500 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 13700 cusecs and Outflows 2200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1478.48 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.379 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1202.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.505 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.215 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

