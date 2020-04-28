Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

April 28, 2020

Lahore, April 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 38100 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 42900 cusecs and Outflows 42900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 59400 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 26700 cusecs and Outflows 9700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 81200 cusecs and Outflows 74200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 76600 cusecs and Outflows 68000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 68400 cusecs and Outflows 59100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 29400 cusecs and Outflows 17500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 65800 cusecs and Outflows 65100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 60500 cusecs and Outflows 31500 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 13700 cusecs and Outflows 2200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1478.83 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.394 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1203.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.568 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.223 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

