Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

May 4, 2020

Lahore, May 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 61000 cusecs and Outflows 60000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 52700 cusecs and Outflows 52700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 79200 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 28700 cusecs and Outflows 16000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 117200 cusecs and Outflows 110200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 112100 cusecs and Outflows 102000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 96800 cusecs and Outflows 77500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13600 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 52600 cusecs and Outflows 47800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 44100 cusecs and Outflows 12300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 22300 cusecs and Outflows 5300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1479.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.435 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1209.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.967 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.131 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

