Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

May 6, 2020

Lahore, May 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 53500 cusecs and Outflows 75000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 52800 cusecs and Outflows 52800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 59900 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 18700 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 129600 cusecs and Outflows 123600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 125600 cusecs and Outflows 125000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 95900 cusecs and Outflows 76800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 12700 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 52600 cusecs and Outflows 46500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 41100 cusecs and Outflows 11200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 21400 cusecs and Outflows 5300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1478.02 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.359 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1211.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.105 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.133 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

