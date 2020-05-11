Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

May 11, 2020

Lahore, May 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 46900 cusecs and Outflows 92000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 54300 cusecs and Outflows 54300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 58500 cusecs and Outflows 55000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 28900 cusecs and Outflows 16000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 137100 cusecs and Outflows 130100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 134400 cusecs and Outflows 135000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 117500 cusecs and Outflows 96100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13500 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 68600 cusecs and Outflows 61800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 56100 cusecs and Outflows 22200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 9800 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1469.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.988 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1212.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.186 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.058 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

