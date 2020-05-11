Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

May 12, 2020

Lahore, May 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 51200 cusecs and Outflows 92000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 53000 cusecs and Outflows 53000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 58500 cusecs and Outflows 55000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 28900 cusecs and Outflows 16000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 137200 cusecs and Outflows 130200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 137000 cusecs and Outflows 135000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 119500 cusecs and Outflows 96100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 13700 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 77500 cusecs and Outflows 68400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 56400 cusecs and Outflows 22200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 9800 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1467.31 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.906 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1213.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.193 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.051 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

