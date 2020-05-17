Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

May 17, 2020

Lahore, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 62600 cusecs and Outflows 75000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 61000 cusecs and Outflows 61000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 67600 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 34100 cusecs and Outflows 18100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 146300 cusecs and Outflows 139300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 157900 cusecs and Outflows 136000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 134100 cusecs and Outflows 113000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 20000 cusecs and Outflows 5900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 88300 cusecs and Outflows 75800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 63100 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 12800 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1461.81 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.678 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1215.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.374 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.096 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

